All set for Game and Wildlife Conservation Trust's Midsummer lunch

On Sunday, in the stunning grounds of Cholmondeley Castle, it promises to be a unique extravaganza.

The captivating, Sir Johnny Scott, is guest speaker, with introduction by chairman of GWCT Trustees, Sir Jim Paice.

Sir Johnny is best known for writing and co-presenting the BBC2 series Clarissa and the Countryman. His entrepreneurial credits also include natural historian, farmer, broadcaster, columnist and countryside campaigner.

Sir Jim Paice, a former MP in Cambridge for 28 years, was Minister of State for Food Farming and Fisheries and has farmed throughout his career. One of Shropshire’s top caterers, Caroline Morgan will serve up canapes followed by magnificent summer platters and sweet.

The finale, a frivolous auction under the gavel of the renowned Bernie Hutchinson, raising much needed funds for the influential and invaluable scientific work of the GWCT.

The promise offers a variety of shooting and fishing lots, plus interior design consultancy – Lucinda Martin and garden consultation – Kristian Hickson-Booth.

We have a fabulous array of unique places to stay, plus leather and other goods. There will be a live and silent auction.

We are very grateful to major sponsors G and P Reeves, Timber Merchants and Balfours, land and property agents, both independent leaders in their field.

Joy Fox, Game and Wildlife Conservation Trust