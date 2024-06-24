Revealed: How much tractors sold for as Shropshire dispersal draws crowds

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The 470-lot sale, which followed the closure of Henlle Park Golf Club, Gobowen, near Oswestry, was conducted by Halls auctioneers and attracted a wide range of buyers.

This Weiderenmann Greens Aerator Terra Spike G/160 sold for £3,400.

Leading prices for the ground care machinery were – £6,800 for a Kubota ST V36 Compact Tractor, £5,600 for a 1985 Ford 5610 tractor with a low profile cab, £3,900 for a John Deere TX 4x2 Gator, £3,400 for a Weiderenmann Greens Aerator Terra Spike G/160 with accessories and £2,600 and £2,300 for two John Deere 2653A triple mowers.

This Kubota ST V36 Compact Tractor sold for £6,800.

Top prices for the clubhouse contents, including cooking and catering equipment and furniture, were: £600 for a six metre oak panelled bar with black granite polished top, £600 for a Moffat VCBM4 230V servery unit, £550 for a Moffat VCCV4 230V carvery unit, £250 for a temperature controlled display cabinet and £240 for an under bar fridge.

This John Deere TX 4x2 Gator sold for £3,900.

Henry Hyde, a Halls auctioneer, said: “The sale was very well supported by catering businesses and sports clubs and the clubhouse rooms were packed with people at the start. Our thanks go to everyone who attended.”

This John Deere 2653A triple mower sold for £2,600.

Henlle Park Golf Club opened in 2003 and became one of Shropshire’s premier parkland golf courses, hosting county competitions, inter-county matches and the regional senior amateur championship.