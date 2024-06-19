Farming Talk: How pigs are still thriving despite zinc oxide ban

We are currently working with a number of pig farmers which are achieving excellent results without medicinal zinc in their livestock’s diets.

Zinc oxide has been used for many years in the industry to reduce diarrhoea in post-weaned pigs. However, as a result of potential risks to the environment and in line with regulations set by the EU, therapeutic use of zinc oxide was banned across the EU in 2022.

The UK Veterinary Medicines Directorate granted an extension in the UK, allowing the industry to use up any product purchased before the authorisation expired in June 2022.

Following the ban, pig producers have been on a deadline to use any remaining products and utilise alternative methods of supporting gut health and preventing post-weaning diarrhoea in their weaned pigs.