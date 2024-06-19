August date for Llanfyllin Show

The popular show, which is held at Bodfach Park, is a celebration of all that’s great about the countryside and the community.

Main show sponsor this year is GNJ Steel Framed Building Ltd of Llanfyllin.

A Mini Pony Show, dog agility displays, Porthywaen Silver Band, a Punch and Judy Show, a vintage machinery parade and terrier racing are included in the entertainment.

A showjumping competition will also take place in the main ring this year.

Show classes include horticulture, floral art, cookery and crafts, sheep shearing, sheepdog trials, horses, sheep and a dog show.

There will also be a wide selection of trade stands for showgoers to visit.

To encourage more entries in the horses sectionthis year, the show committee has halved the advance entry fee to £4 or £8 on show day. The working hunter class will also be judged in the main ring.

The sheep shearing competition is always a show highlight, attracting some of the best sheep shearers from across Wales. Montgomery Young Farmers Clubs’ evening speed shearing competition, held for the first time in 2022, is set to return with up to 60 young farmers competing.

This year’s show president is Doug Williams of Bryn Tanat Caravan Park, Llansantffraid and new chairman is Peter Lewis from Llanfyllin.

The show, which opens at 9am, is held on land owned by Christopher and Laura Acton, owners of Bodfach Hall and Janet Jones, Parc, who was president for the 150th show in 2019.

Closing date for entries is Thursday, August 1. Show section secretaries will be available at The Institute, Llanfyllin from 2pm to 6pm on that day to receive last minute entries. No craft and cookery section entries will be accepted on show day.

Entry to the show costs £14 for adults and £5 for children aged from four to 15, but ‘Early Bird’ discounts are available via the website llanfyllinshow.co.uk. Entry forms and the show schedule can be downloaded from llanfyllinshow.co.uk/wordpress/