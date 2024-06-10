Watch: Families enjoy Open Farm Sunday event in Bridgnorth

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Willowdene Farm, Chorley, Bridgnorth was among those to open its gates to welcome the public for Open Farm Sunday (OFS).

Their opening was part of a national event organised by LEAF (Linking Environment And Farming), who support farms of all sizes with advice and free resources to showcase British agriculture.

Now in its 18th year, the industry’s annual open day provides an opportunity for farmers to put their stories centre stage.

Matt Home, owner of Willowdene Farm, said: "We have had a great turnout and everyone seems to be enjoying it. We did it last year and had about 100 people arrive but we have had about 600 this time."

Molly Steadman, aged 10, from Bridgnorth From Chorley village hall – Veronica Mooney, Karen Dayus and Claire Bradley Neil, Olivia, 1, and Natalie Holtschke from Stourbridge Bonnie the horse with Matt Home, the farm owner, and his daughter Emma Home, 17 and Monty Barklam, 7, from Chelmarsh Bonnie the horse with Matt Home, the farm owner, daughter Emma Home, 17, and Monty Barklam, 7, from Chelmarsh on the fence PC Emma Strangwood picks out the overall winner of the scarecrow picture competition and its by Ruth, aged 11, from Clee Hill Riya Kumar, 5, from Birmingham has a go on the hook-a-duck The open farm event is in its 18th year Willowdene Farm, Chorley Ezra Greeves 8, Sawyer Chadwick 5, Chloe Jones 10, Joshua James 8. Visitors had a chance to learn more about the animals There was a good turnout at the event Open Farm event at Willowdene Farm, Chorley Alpacas Charlie and Beau with Katie Home and Libby-Grace Walker, 6, and Alyssa Chittem, 9. Jasper and Lewis Chittem

The Oteley Estate was among the other venues to celebrate Open Farm Sunday along with Home Farm, Attingham, Leaton Knolls Farm, Shrewsbury, Lower Stanway & Wilderhope Manor & Shipton, Longville, Much Wenlock and Petsey Farm, Stoke on Tern, Market Drayton.

Annabel Shackleton, OFS Manager, said: “We know that most farmers don’t consider themselves ‘heroes’ however Open Farm Sunday provides a fantastic opportunity to communicate achievements, high standards and commitment to sustainability.”

Since the first national Open Farm Sunday in 2006, over 1,600 farmers across the UK have opened their gates and welcomed over 2.7 million people onto farms for one Sunday each year.