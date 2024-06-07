Seven reasons to visit a farm on Open Farm Sunday

The event, managed by LEAF (Linking Environment And Farming), celebrates its 18th anniversary this year.

It is supported by the NFU and county farmers and you can find your local farm participating at www.farmsunday.org.

Georgie Hyde, NFU Midlands environment and land use adviser, said: “NFU members are poised to show off the best of British at LEAF Open Farm Sunday to help more and more people engage with farming, nature and where their food comes from.

“County farmers are keen to continue to build community connections and raise awareness of all they do to maintain the countryside, enhance the environment and produce food.

“The farming stage – our wonderful countryside, which has been shaped by agriculture - is the perfect venue to safely welcome visitors.”

Here are seven reasons the NFU say, why it's good to attend Open Farm Sunday this year.

1. Meet your local farmer

Open Farm Sunday is a great opportunity to learn directly from farmers about their role as food producers and custodians of our iconic countryside. Take a look around the farm, meet the animals and get involved in activities on the day.

One in five visitors who attended an event last year had never visited a farm before, and 96 per cent of visitors said they now have a greater appreciation of the work farmers do.

2. Fun for all the family

The family-friendly event is a great day out for all ages to learn about how a farm runs and where your food comes from.

One visitor said: “I came with my wife and two sons to see the true way in which dairy cows are farmed in Britain. We were blown away at how well everything is run and the attention to detail that comes with farming. All the staff are unbelievably helpful and knowledgeable in their trade. We will definitely visit again and pass on the good word.”

3. Something for everyone

Each farm will offer something unique, based around the farm’s individual story. You can find something for everyone – from small farms offering self-guided walks to larger open days offering a full range of family attractions and catering.

Activities differ from farm to farm and could include anything from a simple farm walk or nature trail to tractor and trailer rides, machinery demonstrations, pond dipping, activities for children, food tasting, mini farmers’ market, or a farm shop.

4. See how farmers are caring for the environment

Visitors will learn first-hand how farmers are committed to sustainability, biodiversity, animal welfare, and managing the countryside.

Some 93 per cent of visitors in 2023 said that the event gave them a better understanding of what sustainably produced food means, and 89 per cent said that visiting a farm inspired them to buy more British produce.

5. At the cornerstone of the rural economy

Discover how British farmers create a countryside that works for everyone, providing the raw ingredients for a food and farming sector worth over £120 billion and employing more than four million people.

6. Learn about the different jobs in farming and agriculture

From farmers to crop doctors, farm vets to agricultural engineers, by visiting a farm you can get a better understanding of the huge range of jobs that keep British agriculture running. 41 per cent of visitors who attended an event last year said that somebody in their group is now considering a career in the sector.

One visitor said: “It was great to visit a working farm and see the farmer demonstrate the process of sheep shearing. He spoke so passionately about being a farmer and living his childhood aspirations as a sheep farmer. Getting up close to the lambs, pigs, sheep and calf was lovely. It was a very well spent afternoon in the sunshine, learning about British farming and the trials and tests of the farming lifestyle.”

7. Farms are taking part all across the country

Last year, over 250 farmers and landowners opened their farms across Britain, with over 170,000 visitors attending. As well as tours around farms, activities at many sites will include food and music, crafts and play activities, and meet the animals sessions.