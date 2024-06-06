Judges line-up complete for UK Dairy Day in Telford

Paul Harrison, Ian Collins and Willie Taylor will be casting their professional eyes over the breeds during the 10th anniversary annual event on Wednesday, September 11th at the Telford International Centre,

Harrison will be the Dairy Shorthorn Judge.

He farms in partnership with his wife Ann and their milking herd consists of 80 cows, 30 pedigree Dairy Shorthorns and 50 pedigree Holsteins, calving all year round.

Harrison has shown and judged dairy cattle for over 40 years – first a member of the Holstein Friesian judges panel then a member of the new Holstein Society Judges and the Dairy Shorthorn panel.

Over the years he has judged numerous shows, herd competitions and stock judging competitions with the highlights being judging the Interbreed Group of Five Animals at the English Royal Show, along with The Dairy Shorthorn calves and showmanship classes at the National All Breeds calf shows and visiting Australia twice to judge the Illawarra classes.

Collins will be the Guernsey Judge. He is the owner and breeder of the Churchroyd herd after farming in partnership with his late parents. He has been involved with the Ayrshire Society since he was 10 years old where he competed in the young members competitions at the Royal Show. He is an experienced judge, being on several breed panels.

Willie Taylor

Taylor will be the Jersey Judge. He farms in the Eden Valley just on the edge of the Pennines at 750ft above sea level.

He runs the Jaytee Jersey herd alongside Harras Holsteins on the 250-acre farm with his nephew.

In addition, 200 hogs are also lambed to sell with lambs at foot. Willie has judged many shows up and down the country from Cumbria to Somerset in the last 25 years. He is a past chairman of the Lakes Jersey Club and a member of the Border and Lakeland Holstein Club.

Alongside the coloured breed classes, UK Dairy Day will host the National Shows for Brown Swiss, Ayrshire and Holstein.

Like previous years, the cattle show will take centre stage in Hall 2 offering visitors, media and the dairy industry a spectacular display of show cows. Classes will run throughout the day with the coloured breed classes and championships taking place first, followed by the Ayrshire and Holstein with the finale of the day being their two championships.

The cattle show will be live-streamed with commentary for a worldwide audience to watch the winners tapped out by the judges.

The booking of cattle stalls will be available from July with a closing date of Friday, August 2.