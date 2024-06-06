Historic Minsterley Show is set to move to a new site

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Minsterley Show is relocating to a showground one mile outside of Shrewsbury on the B4386 near Cruckton.

This year’s main attraction is the Knight of Albion, a jousting team made up of professional trick riders, stuntmen, and circus performers.

The tenure on the old site at Lea Cross came to an end last year, but buses will be provided free of charge from Minsterley, Hanwood and Pontesbury to the new showground.

Organisers say the new site will be closer for people travelling from Shrewsbury, being conveniently located just off the A5 on the Bowbrook roundabout.

Minsterley Show Chairman Tom Sellers said: “On behalf of the show committee, I would like to thank the Hamer and Dale families for providing a site for the show for nearly three decades.

“We are excited about the move and the show committee has put a huge effort into the design and layout of the new showground to ensure a great visitor experience and minimal disruption from traffic so that people can get parked quickly.

“We are going all out with a new main-ring entertainment, and we look forward to seeing everyone on August 17.”

Schedules and entries will be available to view on the Minsterley Show website – https://minsterleyshow.org.uk/ – later this month.

As well as the usual livestock classes, the dog show and poultry classes are back by popular demand.

There will also be children’s arts and crafts competitions, races in the main ring at 3 pm and free face painting, and a circus workshop in the village green tent from 11.30 am.

Tickets cost £15 for adults and £5 for children (under 5s are free), or a family ticket (two adults and three children) costs £35. Tickets can be purchased on the show’s website.