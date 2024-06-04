Royal Welsh Show chiefs hail school holiday decision

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

A move to shorten the school summer holidays to five weeks instead of six has been shelved at least until the next Senedd term.

It’s not yet clear if the Welsh Government will re-consult on the structure of the school year or implement changes during the next Senedd term.

The RWAS objected to any proposal to shorten the school summer holiday that would prevent children and families from attending the Royal Welsh Show in July.

There was a fear that the show’s future could be jeopardised if it was held whilst schools were still open.

Welcoming the Welsh Government’s decision, RWAS chief executive Aled Rhys Jones said: "If our show had been forced to happen whilst Welsh children were still at school, its future viability would be in question.

"It’s the biggest event of its kind in Europe and contributes massively to Welsh culture and the economy.

“With pupils now free to attend the show, we can continue to provide them with the same valuable extra-curricular experiences and opportunities which we have always done. We can continue to be partners in educating our young people."

RWAS Council chair Nicola Davies added: "We are extremely grateful to all our members for voicing their objection to the Government's consultation.

“Their response proved that our festival is one that is appreciated by town and country residents alike. No-one will now be deprived the opportunity to attend the show, and the show will not be deprived its part in developing a prosperous Wales.

“But should the show’s existence be questioned again in the future, we’re confident that our loyal members would mount a further protection campaign."

The Royal Welsh Show will be held from July 22-25 at the showground in Llanelwedd.