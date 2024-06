It has been a worrying time with lying water in fields, illustrating the need for more drainage at an extra cost, the cold winds not encouraging any grass growth.

The farming community is resilient and positive, however for some people sadly the pressures are now difficult, often through complex reasons.

The Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution (RABI) is the charity which can offer practical, financial and emotional assistance to all those in need.

It can offer oneto-one expert support, advice and guidance, tailored to every unique circumstance. RABI offers a lifeline of hope, with a 24/7 freephone helpline 0800 188 4444.

The charity has developed over the last 160 years to make sure that no one should suffer alone, with a range of confidential help available, from grants to aid independent living, extra training for new skills, and mental health counselling.

The Shropshire RABI committee is grateful for the generous help given to raise awareness and funds.

The recent NFU Chairman’s lunch will have made a profit of around £3700.

We were pleased to hear of the role of the High Sherriff, newly appointed Mr Brian Welti has chosen RABI as one of his charities to support during his year in office.

A wet evening did not spoil the ‘It’s All About The Cheese’ as we admired the enthusiasm and knowledge of local cheesemakers and raised £440.

We are now into show, with the Shropshire County Show having taken place. We will provide a welcome at Newport Show on July 13 as well.

If you would like further information please contact Regional Manager Kate Jones kate.jones@rabi.org.uk or 07876 492839.

The generosity of many supporters who give their time and effort enables the charity to continue to support farming people.

A beautiful garden will be open on June 2 at Manor Farm, Tern Hill, TF9 3PZ, with tea and plants – 2-5pm – helping raise funds for RABI.

There will be a chance to visit other gardens at Lilleshall Home Farm, TF10 9AP on June 7 and Eaton Mascott Hall, SY5 6HG on June 9, with the Shropshire

RABI committee serving teas, to raise funds. Do join us on any of these occasions.

by Christine Downes, a member of Shropshire committee