Shropshire border farm with 'abundance of sought-after attributes' on market for £1.3m

Upper Wigmore Farm, Station Road, Halfway House, midway between Welshpool and Shrewsbury, is available as a whole or in two lots through Shrewsbury agents Halls.

The farm includes a four-bedroomed farmhouse which has been renovated and extended to a high specification, a range of modern and traditional former farm buildings, a converted building for entertaining and more than nine acres of pasture and orchard.

Halls say the farm has “an abundance of sought-after attributes”. An additional 26.5 acres of arable land, which has a guide price of £400,000, is available as a separate lot or can be purchased with the rest of the farm.

Owned by the same family for several decades, Upper Wigmore Farm is located at the end of a private driveway from the road that leads from Halfway House to Westbury.

Renovated and extended in 2018, the brick farmhouse has many original features, including exposed beams and framework, and provides a charming family home.

An eye-catching feature is an open plan kitchen, breakfast and garden room with a bespoke Kenton Jones fitted kitchen with an electric Aga, fitted appliances, granite worktops and double doors to a patio area and garden.

The other ground floor accommodation comprises a dining room with a large inglenook fireplace, two hallways, lounge, two shower rooms, bedroom, cloakroom and office.

The main staircase rises from the hallway to a first floor galleried landing which leads to two bedrooms, including a master bedroom with ensuite bathroom, dressing room and fitted wardrobes. A second staircase leads from the inner hallway to the fourth bedroom in the eaves with roof lights and two windows.

The farmhouse has a large, well-maintained garden with shrub and flower borders and an orchard to both the front and rear, together with a large patio seating area.

Domestic outbuildings include a single garage, boiler and store room and a three-bay, open fronted car port.

Upper Wigmore Farmhouse

The former farm buildings include a steel framed cattle shed, an open sided Dutch barn with lean-to shed and a part-lofted, traditional brick range and lean-to, currently used as a workshop and for storage. These buildings have great potential for a variety of uses, including equestrian.

An exciting and unusual feature is a detached, brick building adjacent to the farmhouse and garden which has been converted to create a large area for entertaining with superb views from its fully glazed frontage. The building is suitable for a multitude of alternative uses.

The grassland, which is currently used for grazing, is divided into parcels of 8.70 acres and 0.72 of an acre, the latter hosting an orchard. The second lot comprises 26.25 acres of arable land, divided into two parcels adjacent to the farm.