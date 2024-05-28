Champion crowned at dairy show and sale in Shrewsbury

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Dawnstar Generate Empress 249, which calved in early May and was giving 32kg of milk, was entered with herd mates which sold at £2,220 and £2,150 for Rob Pritchard, of G. & J. L. & R. W. Pritchard, Berriew, near Welshpool.

The cow section was topped by a young cow from G. E. Jones & Co, Ty Cerrig, Llanrhaeadr-ym-Mochnant. Cernant Grazie Regina 2 GP83, a second calver yielding 49kg after nearly a month calved, has previously yielded over 9,000kg as a heifer.

Ben Brassington and family from Roden took the reserve champion and winning cow prizes with Whinchat Unix Ideal Ideal, a month into her second lactation and much admired for her great power and balance, which sold for £2,250. The show judge was Sally Thomasson, Norbury.

Also selling for more than £2,000 mark was Meldamar Amerix Surprise 43 GP83, a third calver from the J. M. & D. Shepherd & Sons, Hassop, Bakewell. Having given 12,417kg in her second lactation, she was close to 60kg in her third, just a couple of weeks fresh.

George Thomas and family from Lutterworth saw Wolston Aladdin Lavender 52, a cow in her second lactation, having calved in mid-May, make £2,000.

The heifers’ trade was topped by Wolston Manana Lavender 62 from A. D. & R. M. Thomas, Lutterworth. This stylish heifer, which sold for £2,480, came third in the pre-sale show and looked a picture, having been calved three weeks and yielding 33kg.

She was closely followed by M. & J. C. Gould, Bomere Heath with Whinchat Milano Shula from the heart of Picston Shottles family. Backed by 10 generations VG/EX, she was a true cow maker and sold for £2,450.

Close behind the leading prices, P. B. Sutton, Atherstone returned to the Shrewsbury market to sell Hurcott Ultrasound Jae 3 for £2,350. By a home-bred sire, she had great width and strength which the buyers liked.

Three other heifers were in hot pursuit. They were Tibbenham Sedona Katherine 11, which was the show’s second placed heifer for Paul and Becky Fenton from Tarporley, G. E. Jones & Co with Cernant Sedona Admire 3 and R. J. Clare & Partners, Market Drayton with a super fresh, stylish heifer, Hawksmoor Zoe sired by Wilder Dalliance and calved a month.

Ben Brassington with judge Sally Thomasson and his reserve champion and winning cow.

A couple of dry cows from W. J. Jones, Farlow, Ludlow, due to the Limousin stock bull later in the year, peaked at £2,000.

Quality in-calf heifers sold to £1,650 for the second week running for R. Fowler & Sons, Hanbury with Hillsummer Ardour Dierdre, due to Sexed Altaizza or Angus for mid-July. Close behind was Hillsummer Altamulet Wilma at £1,600, due to sexed Altahailed at the end of June. A couple more heifers, due to Longhorn for late autumn, made to £1,200.

Maiden heifers peaked at £880 for a Holstein Friesian heifer born in November, 2022, only for sale due to being out of block for Mrs G Potter, Plox Green who sold well grown group of heifers.

Heifer calves completed the age groups, with Golbourne Crazed Maple Lee 2, born on May 1 with a 12,000kg dam, selling for £240. A duo of great calves from the Meldamar herd, Bakewell made £200 each.

“A big thank you to all the vendors who brought forward another tremendous quality selection for this month’s show and sale and also to the new and returning buyers for generating a lively trade,” said auctioneer Jonny Dymond, Shrewsbury Auction Centre manager.

“It was great to see returning buyers and vendors from across the Midlands and beyond.”

Entries for the first dairy sale in June are sought by 12 noon on Friday for a catalogue to be online in the evening. Entries to Mr Dymond on 07803 412617 or dairy secretary Jane Arrell on Tel: 07394 479668 dairy@hallsgb.com .

Averages: Freshly calved cows: £1,623.89 to a peak of £2,400 for G. E. Jones. Freshly calved heifers: £1,872.80 to a peak of £2,480 for A. D. & R. M. Thomas, Lutterworth. Dry cows: £1,690 to a peak of £2,000 W. J. JONES, Farlow. In-calf heifers: £1,430 to a peak of £1,650 for R. Fowler & Sons, Hanbury. Maiden heifers: £692.50 to a peak of £880 for G Potter & Sons, Plox Green. Heifer calves: £158.18 to a peak of £240 for R. H. & M. A. Ankers, Chester.