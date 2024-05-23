Shropshire Young Farmers' Club set for June event
Shropshire Federation of Young Farmers' Club is staging sheep dog trials event next month.
It takes place on Saturday, June 15 at Di Enw, Shelve, Minsterley and costs £10 to enter the trials or £5 to attend and watch, with under-16s gaining free admission.
There is prize money for the top three in the competition.
The event also includes a bar, barbecue and a selection of stalls while there will be live music and pizza in the evening.
Gates open at 12pm and the first trials are at 1pm.