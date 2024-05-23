Shropshire Young Farmers' Club set for June event

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

It takes place on Saturday, June 15 at Di Enw, Shelve, Minsterley and costs £10 to enter the trials or £5 to attend and watch, with under-16s gaining free admission.

There is prize money for the top three in the competition.

The event also includes a bar, barbecue and a selection of stalls while there will be live music and pizza in the evening.

Gates open at 12pm and the first trials are at 1pm.