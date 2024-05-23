Shropshire Star Farming Talk: An important step in measuring food production levels

The event saw the PM convene almost 100 representatives from across the food and farming industry, as well as the DEFRA and Welsh Secretaries of State, for important discussions about food security and the challenges faced by UK farmers over the last 12 months.

For background, the inaugural summit was held last year following a call by the NFU for such an annual event in the run up to the Conservative Party leadership election in 2022. The NFU also lobbied for the publication of a yearly food security index, which I’m pleased to say was launched at this year’s event.

The publishing of the UK Food Security Index is an important step in measuring food production levels. While I am pleased we now have this metric in place, I’m acutely aware that we must also be looking at the road ahead and not merely at what’s behind us in the rear view mirror.