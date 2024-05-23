Shropshire Farming Talk: Don’t overlook the flexibility of spring crops

Lientjie Colahan, silage technical support at Lallemand Animal Nutrition, said: “If you’re looking for a flexible feed option this year to bolster low-grade silage, it’s worth considering the different options that cereals provide.”

Mrs Colahan explains that cereals are versatile crops that can be used in three different ways to bolster feed.

Lientjie Colahan

“The whole plant can be cut as silage, the grain can be left to mature slightly and crimped, or it can be combined and either sold on or fed as a concentrate,” she adds.

When explaining the benefits of wholecrop silage, Mrs Colahan says it offers a good source of fibre for the scratch factor in the rumen and starch, and complements early-cut, highly digestible grass well, for those who have been fortunate enough to have attained it this year.