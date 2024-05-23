From tractors to sports equipment and a bar! The items up for grabs as Shropshire golf club plans dispersal auction

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Auctioneers Halls are leading the 470-lot dispersal sale, on Saturday, June 15, following the closure of Henlle Park Golf Club, Gobowen, near Oswestry.

The sale begins with the clubhouse contents at 10.30am and small tools, spares and sundries at 12 noon.

The golf course ground care machinery, two tractors and four golf buggies will be sold live on the MartEye online auction platform, starting at 1pm.

Among the equipment included in the auction are a 1985 Ford 5610 with a low profile cab and a Kubota Compact Tractor, a John Deere Gator, a selection of greenkeeper mowers, a Weiderenmann Greens Aerator Terra Spike G/160 with accessories and other ground care machinery.

“Sales such as this are very rare and will appeal to a wide range of buyers, from farmers, machinery dealers, golf and sports club owners, to caterers, pub, restaurant, cafe and caravan park owners and private individuals,” said Halls chairman Allen Gittins. “This sale is a ‘one off’ with literally something for everyone.

“The clubhouse has a wide and varied range of furniture and furnishings including dining room tables and chairs, mobile hot food service counters, hot cupboards and a bar.

The bar

“There are also extensive quantities of glassware, crockery and kitchen equipment, together with office equipment, golf-related memorabilia and even Christmas decorations!”

The six metre oak panelled bar, which has a black, polished granite top will be sold with the back bar counter and security roller blind.

The club shop will also be open from 9am to 5pm on the day to sell off an extensive range of golf clothing and accessories, privately.

Henlle Park Golf Club opened in 2003 and became one of Shropshire’s premier parkland golf courses, hosting county competitions, inter-county matches and the regional senior amateur championship.

The auction catalogue may be viewed online at https://www.hallsgb.com/auctions .