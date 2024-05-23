Engineering firm chooses Telford as UK base

O'Donovan Engineering's UK sales and distribution centre has been set up at The Midlands Agri-Tech Innovation Hub in Edgmond, Newport.

A spokesperson from Telford & Wrekin Council said: "We are thrilled to welcome O'Donovan Engineering to Telford.

"Their decision to establish a presence here underscores our towns appeal as a prime location for businesses seeking strategic opportunities. This investment not only strengthens our economy but also reflects our ongoing commitment to fostering growth and innovation within our business community."

O'Donovan Engineering, headquartered in Coachford, County Cork, Ireland, brings expertise in designing and manufacturing innovative livestock housing and handling equipment.

Founded in 1978, the company has earned a reputation for its commitment to quality and innovation.

Deirdre O’Donovan, Managing Director at O'Donovan Engineering, said: "Our establishment of a permanent office in the UK, particularly at the The Midlands Agri-Tech Innovation Hub in Telford, underscores our firm commitment to offer a complete customer focused solution for the UK market.

"Our primary focus is on developing solutions that enhance farm safety and efficiency. Through the integration of advanced safety features and the optimization of livestock flow, we aim to set new standards of excellence. We eagerly anticipate assembling a dedicated team capable of meeting the needs of this dynamic market."

Les Hurdiss , Hub Operational Manager, The UK Agri-Tech Centre added: “The team here at the Midlands Agri-Tech Innovation Hub are pleased to welcome O’Donovan Engineering and look forward to supporting them as they look to further develop solutions that enhance farm safety and efficiency across the UK agri-industries.”