The Aberedw Energy Park site plan

Residents are being urged to speak out on ‘super-sized’ wind turbine plans – but Builth Wells mayor hits out at lack of local meeting.

Bute Energy has launched a 47-day statutory consultation on its proposals for the Aberedw Energy Park, located approximately 3km east of Builth Wells.

The project aims to deliver 120 MW of renewable energy as part of Welsh Government net-zero targets, but would involve the construction of super-sized wind turbines and a 60-mile-long distribution line running from Builth Wells to Carmarthen.

Bute Energy claims it would produce enough energy to power between 86,000 and 113,000 homes and it includes 18 turbines with a maximum blade tip height of 200m.

The consultation events will take place on Wednesday July 16 at Hundred House Hall from 2pm until 7pm and on Thursday, July 17 at Aberedw Church Hall from 2pm until 7pm.

Builth Wells Mayor, Councillor Mark Hammond, has criticised Bute Energy for failing to organise an event in the biggest town in the area – Builth Wells.

He said: “As a Town Council, we have to balance and represent the various views of our community in relation to the proposed wind farms and associated pylons.

“We have endeavoured to be as open minded as we can be in respect of both sides of the argument, but I have to admit the current statutory consultations have made this difficult. “None of these have been arranged in Builth Wells, yet point 1.29 of your Aberedw Energy Park Non-Technical Summary document clearly states:

‘There will be significant visual effects from some of the local communities within 5 km of the proposed turbines…There will also be lesser (although still significant) effects…from areas within Builth Wells and from the front of The Llanelwedd Arms Hotel in the south of Llanelwedd.’

“I have to admit that I find this strange, as Builth is the biggest population area affected. Builth is only 3 kilometres from the proposed site. It is even more disconcerting as your own non-statutory report clearly states that you want to give communities living in the vicinity of the proposals an opportunity to learn about the proposed development and ask questions to members of the team involved.

“Non-statutory events are fine and dandy, but statutory events are what really count…and you have not as yet been inclined to arrange one for the community of Builth. I would kindly suggest that you need to arrange one in Builth as soon as possible.”

He urged them to remedy the situation quickly – as the lack of an actual pylon route has been noticed by the community

“I will openly confess that if you fail to do so, it will leave many members of our community feeling that you are seeking to reduce public participation to a minimum…something I hope you will act upon to assure me that you are not,” he added

Brecon and Radnorshire Senedd Member James Evans has consistently opposed the plans, and is warning that this latest consultation is just one of many steps in a lengthy planning process.

James Evans MS said: “It is important that people attend these pre-application consultation events and make their concerns known to the developers.

“However, this is not the ‘formal’ stage of the planning application and feedback at this stage may mean plans are tweaked, locations moved but the plans will continue apace.

“When that final planning application does go live to the Planning Inspectorate Wales – that is the critical time to submit your comments and concerns if these proposals are to be stopped.

“We don’t know when that will be exactly, but when it does, there will be a short five week window for responses and when that time comes, I urge all residents to submit comments in writing to the PEDW when this is being considered.

“I have been against these plans from the start and will continue to oppose them at every stage. Taken together, the turbines will overwhelm our area, which some up to 200 metres high, these are super-sized turbines that will be seen for miles and miles.

“The turbines will necessitate a distribution line, some 60 miles from Builth Wells to Carmarthen. Many are pushing for this line to be underground but developers are saying the costs will be too high. Let’s be clear – if we stop the turbines – we stop the distribution line.

“I am not against renewable energy – we need a mix of energy sources, but this is clear exploitation of our countryside by commercial companies seeking to make a profit. “These proposals risk damaging precious ecosystems, upland areas rich in peat, endangered species like curlew.

“The proliferation of turbines in our countryside will deter tourists, putting jobs at risk and the viability of many local businesses like our local pubs, shops and accommodation providers.

“Taken together, these plans will overwhelm our area and risk industrialising our countryside. This is my home, your home, and I will do everything I can to protect it from this exploitation by commercial companies interested only in profit.”

The consultation runs until Monday, August 18 at 5pm

“We’re proud of the work we’ve done so far, having spent the past few years engaging with local community councils, and the wider community through our community benefit team. This Statutory Consultation is a direct outcome of that ongoing engagement. We recently wrote to every resident within a 5km radius of the project with the detail of our consultation, inviting feedback on our proposal. We look forward to the opportunity to hear from local communities in the coming weeks.” Dafydd Williams, Senior Project Manager at Bute Energy.

A spokesman added: “Based on feedback from the community during the non-statutory consultation in 2023, the decision was made to focus statutory consultation on the communities hosting the proposed development.

“Earlier this year, 21 local community/town councils and county councillors were invited to take part in early engagement on the Aberedw Energy Park, to talk to project teams, with seven taking part and additionally meeting with representatives of the RE:Think campaign group too to discuss the project.

“Our Community Investment Team has been engaging with the communities nearest the proposed energy park to understand how the £900,000 annual community investment fund can deliver the greatest benefit.

To give your feedback, you can attend a meeting, complete an online form on the website. https://bute.energy/aberedw/overview/consultation/, take a short digital survey at the same address, email aberedw@bute.energy, write to Freepost Grasshopper Consult (no further address or stamp required) or call Freephone 01597 730133 Monday to Friday 9am to 5pm