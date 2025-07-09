The company, which already holds bi-monthly plant and machinery sales in Shrewsbury and Kidderminster, is hoping to generate demand in the borderlands for a similar auction.

Conducted live and on the MartEye online auction platform, the sale on Saturday, September 13 will be held at Love Lane Sale Field, which already hosts Halls’ annual breeding sheep sales.

Entries for the catalogue will close on Friday, August 29 and the sale site will be open from September 11-12 to accept lots. Storage of sold lots can be organised after the sale at a separate site, as the sale field must be cleared by 6pm on September 13.

“We hope to attract entries from South Shropshire, Herefordshire and Mid Wales,” said the auction organiser, Henry Hyde, a Halls auctioneer. “Depending on demand and the response to the first sale, we plan to hold two a year - in April and September.

“Already consigned is a dispersal of Items from a local home, including some vintage cars and tractors. The sale will start at 10am with workshop tools, building materials and livestock equipment and continue with plant, farm machinery, equipment, tractors and other vehicles from around 11.30am.

“By using the MartEye platform, we reach the widest possible number of buyers across the UK and beyond.”

For more information about the new sale, contact Mr Hyde at Shrewsbury Auction Centre on Tel: 01743 462620 or 07398 137343.