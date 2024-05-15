Gobowen farm with 'immense potential' put on market

Pentre Wern Farm, Gobowen includes a range of traditional farm buildings with planning consent for five residential units and is being marketed by Balfours.

The barns, together with a substantial four-bedroom farmhouse with a 3.55 acre paddock, comprises of lot one, which totals nearly six acres, with a guide price of £700,000.

The steading has excellent road and rail networks to the North West and the Midlands, whilst offering a rural lifestyle.

Head of sales, Alistair Hilton, said: “The whole farm of 137 acres is on the market as a whole, with a guide of £2,350,000, or in seven lots.

For developers and investors’ lot seven offers immense potential too, as it lies to the southern periphery of Gobowen village and is within the parish development boundary. A significant 8.9 acres, it has both short and long-term housing development potential and is offered with a guide of £735,000.”

Alistair added: “Returning to the barns, these are magnificent stone and brick structures, the original buildings are laid out with significant scope.

"Central to the planning permission is a large traditional courtyard with dedicated parking for each of the five barns incorporated within landscaping. Each barn also has its own generous private garden. The farmhouse itself sits in a corner and commands its independent access with surrounding grounds, plus a paddock, making it especially attractive.”

Lots two to six comprise of pastureland, much with arable potential. The largest parcel is lot two comprising 50 acres with a guide price of £450,000, while the smallest lot is 5.21 acres, with a guide price of £50,000. For more information call Balfours on 01743 353511.