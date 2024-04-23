Judges confirmed for National Shows at UK Dairy Day in Telford

It will host shows for the Ayrshire and Brown dairy breeds on Wednesday, September 11 at Telford, along with hosting the National Holstein Show.

The 2024 National Show Judge for the Ayrshire classes is Ian Collins, while, for the Brown Swiss classes, the judge is Blaise Tomlinson.

Ian Collins

The National Holstein Show judge, announced in November, is Marcel Egli from Lucerne, Switzerland.

The cattle schedule will be released at the beginning of July with the stall booking deadline on August 2.