Farm assurance in focus at NFU event

The next NFU Cymru Brecon & Radnor county meeting will be held at the NFU Cymru office on the Royal Welsh Showground, getting underway at 7.30pm.

The session will give members the chance to develop and inform NFU Cymru’s response to the independent farm assurance review – a comprehensive industry-wide assessment of farm assurance.

NFU Cymru Brecon and Radnor County Chairman Rob Powell said: “I encourage all members to attend the upcoming county meeting and actively participate in these crucial discussions around the future of farm assurance.

"This is our opportunity to help shape a more transparent, effective and resilient farm assurance system that supports farmers and growers, while reinforcing consumers’ confidence that food produced in Wales and the rest of Great Britain is produced to the very highest standards."

Members have also been encouraged to attend the upcoming county dinner to be held at Blaenbwch Farm, Maesmynis, Builth Wells on Friday, May 24.

"This promises to be a great evening where we will be collecting donations for two great causes in Wales Air Ambulance and The Brain Tumour Charity,” Robin said.

Tickets for the NFU Cymru Brecon and Radnor county dinner are priced at £25 per person, which includes a two course meal and entertainment.

Tickets can be purchased by calling 07913 901065 or 01982 554200.