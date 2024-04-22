LAMMA exhibitor day highlights success as focus switches to 2025 event

The event gathered seasoned exhibitors alongside newcomers eagerly anticipating the 2025 show.

Attendees benefited from insightful presentations delivered by the experts at LAMMA, including members from sales, marketing, and operations.

These presentations offered best practices to maximise success at the event.

A Q&A session produced positive discussions that ensures LAMMA continues to grow.

Sarah Whittaker-Smith, Event Director, said: "We were delighted to welcome a diverse and engaged group of LAMMA exhibitors to the 2024 Exhibitor Day. The valuable feedback received will fuel our ongoing efforts to innovate and grow as a show."

Exhibition space for the 2025 event is still available but spaces are filling up fast, with more than 70 per cent of the space sold.

To apply for a stand or request more information, email events@agriconnect.com.