Farming brothers set for retirement as dispersal sale on Shropshire border attracts huge crowd

The successful auction at Lower Heblands, Snead, Churchstoke was conducted by Halls auctioneers for brothers Keith and Clive Tudor who are retiring following the end of their tenancy.

Top prices achieved were £19,800 for a 2016 Same Dorado 90-4 with 4,702 hours, £13,000 for a Same Silver 110 with front end loader with 8,930 hours and £6,300 for a 1996 New Holland LS160 Skidsteer Super 600.

Other leading prices were £4,600 for a 2000 Pottinger Ladeprofi 4 forage wagon, £3,900 for a Same Buffalo 130 with 4,000 hours, £3,600 for a 1975 Same Saturno 80, £3,500 for a Kioti Mechron 2200 utility vehicle with 4,989 hours, £3,000 for a Vicon RF120L round baler, £2,450 for a Galfre G5454 hay tedder, £2,100 for a Land Rover Discovery Series 2 TD5 with 229,000 miles on the clock, £1,750 for a 2011 Galfre AG460 single rota rake and £1,720 for a Kuhn FC240P mower conditioner.

Halls director James Evans, who organised the auction, thanked everyone who attended.

“It was a very good sale of a useful selection of tractors, implements and machinery that had been well maintained by Keith and Clive Tudor on their lowland livestock farm,” he said.