Farm in Powys is keen to encourage older visitors for special day out

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Catriona and Jonathan Benson at Argae Cottage have held several open days for families but wanted to spread the experience further and give adults more time to enjoy what a farm has to offer.

“We’ve held several open days on the farm over the years,” said Catriona.

“They’ve always been very well attended. They are often very busy days, filled by families with young children.

"We love showing children around, and teaching them a bit about where they’re food comes from. But we felt like perhaps the adults were missing out a little!”

‘A Day on the Farm’ has now been born and visitors are invited to spend the day at Argae Cottage – a small family farm, focusing on animal welfare, and producing free range pork, lamb and beef which are sold direct from the farm.

The event is aimed at those with a genuine interest in high welfare farming, and food production.

A guided tour around the farm will allow visitors to meet the various livestock and see how the farm is run.

Catriona and Jonathan will discuss how the animals are cared for, and what is involved in producing the high quality, free range meat that their farm is known for.

In the afternoon, there will be a unique chance to get up close and personal with some of the farm’s most affectionate residents – the flock of Black Welsh Mountain sheep.

“Many of our sheep are ridiculously friendly” explained Catriona.

The farm is a great experience

“We have Clover – who will happily try to sit on your knee, and Fidget – who loves nothing better than a neck scratch.

"We wanted people to have the opportunity to discover just how affectionate and intelligent sheep can be. They are all individuals, with their own personalities. They are great company – we just enjoy being around them so much, and wanted to share that with our visitors!”

A big focus of the day will be lunch – a freshly prepared meal, featuring the best seasonal produce from the farm. Guests will have a chance to relax in the wonderful surroundings of the farm, enjoying a true ‘farm to fork’ experience.

‘A Day on the Farm’ will take place on Sunday June 23 and June 30.

Places are limited, and booking is essential. More information can be found at argaecottage.co.uk/a-day-on-the-farm