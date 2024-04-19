Drive to increase sustainable farming promoted at Bradford Estates event

Around 100 visitors from a range of farming and agriculture organisations attended the Transition Farm Walk day at Woodlands Farm, Weston under Lizard, to receive updates on ways of cutting environmental impact.

The event was staged in partnership with Farmers Weekly and gave visitors the chance to hear about a range of methods and projects being taken to enhance the environment.

Bradford Estates Managing Director Alexander Newport provided an overview of the sustainability drive undertaken by Bradford Farming, the agricultural arm of the landed estates business responsible for 12,000 acres on the Shropshire and Staffordshire borders.

Bradford Estates stewards its land with a responsibility to generations to come, driven by the principle of looking after tomorrow through responsible and sustainable practices.