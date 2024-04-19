Cohort of 12 selected for RWAS Rural Leadership Programme

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Aimed at inspiring future agricultural leaders, the programme provides an action-packed course of training, mentoring, support and guidance over three intense sessions.

As part of the 2024-‘25 programme, delegates will have an opportunity to attend one of the most prestigious agricultural events in the world, the Commonwealth Agricultural Conference.

The 12 candidates include Clare Brown, Cowbridge, agriculture and learning co-ordinator at Cenin Renewables; Lauren Evans, Bridgend, director of Fablas Ice Cream; Catrin Elin Hughes, Lampeter, receptionist and administrative assistant at Steffan Vets; Carwyn James, Pembrokeshire, general manager of Bibby Agriculture; Cennydd Owen Jones, Ceredigion, lecturer in agricultural grassland management at Aberystwyth University and William Nixon, Builth Wells, projects officer for Stonegate Farmers Ltd.

The others are Alys Probert, Herefordshire, agricultural lecturer at Holme Lacy College; Liz Rees, Brecon, regional manager of Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution (RABI); Fflur Roberts, Welshpool, agricultural lecturer at Hereford, Ludlow & North Shropshire College; Edward Swan, Mold, farm and butchery manager at Swans Farm Shop; Teleri Haf Thomas, Brecon, social media lead at Farming Connect Menter a Busnes and Carys Annwylyd Thomas, Llandeilo, county organiser for Carmarthenshire Federation of Young Farmers’ Clubs.

The Rural Leadership Programme is fully funded thanks to a generous legacy left by the late Mr N. Griffiths, match funded by the Glamorgan County Advisory Committee (2023 RWAS feature county).