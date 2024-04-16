Winner crowned at 'exceptional' store cattle sale in Bishops Castle

“The trade continued to hit the heights with a full ring of buyers from far and wide keenly contesting all lots, producing an overall average of £1,400 per head,” said auctioneer James Evans, a director of Halls.

Prize classes for the Halls Silver Salver were judged by Elwyn Parkes of Church Stretton, assisted by his grandson, Lloyd.

Victor Morris, of S. J. C. Morris & Sons of Whitcott Evan, Craven Arms sold the champion 525kg Limousin steers for £1,695 per head. Runner-up was Messrs Bowen & Bowen, Penthryn, Berriew for 410kg Limousins at £1,460