Winner crowned at 'exceptional' store cattle sale in Bishops Castle
An “exceptional” sale of 350 top quality store cattle took place at Bishops Castle Auction as Victor Morris secured the champion’s prize with his winning pen of Limousin steers.
“The trade continued to hit the heights with a full ring of buyers from far and wide keenly contesting all lots, producing an overall average of £1,400 per head,” said auctioneer James Evans, a director of Halls.
Prize classes for the Halls Silver Salver were judged by Elwyn Parkes of Church Stretton, assisted by his grandson, Lloyd.
Victor Morris, of S. J. C. Morris & Sons of Whitcott Evan, Craven Arms sold the champion 525kg Limousin steers for £1,695 per head. Runner-up was Messrs Bowen & Bowen, Penthryn, Berriew for 410kg Limousins at £1,460