Land of interest to Shropshire farmers and investors to be sold by auction

The collective property and land auction is being organised by Halls at the company’s headquarters in Shrewsbury on April 26.

Halls chairman Allen Gittins is looking to build on the success of the company’s February collective auction when parcels of amenity land sold for nearly £25,000 an acre.

This month’s auction offers a rare opportunity to purchase an interesting and productive 9.8-acre parcel of fertile pastureland in the popular village of Leebotwood, near Church Stretton, which has a guide price of £80,000 to £100,000. The land is in a private location, approached through a brook and with vehicular access on to the A49.