TR Machinery joins the AVR dealer network

AVR is a Belgian company that has been manufacturing potato bedding preparation, planting and ridging to haulm topping, harvesting and storing machinery for more than 50 years.

AVR builds their machinery using innovative technology, making it possible to store more saleable potatoes with less effort in less time, using less fuel and soil impaction.

AVR has a range of soil cultivators to suit different needs, including a multifunctional, a hook tine, a combi machine and a compact rear cultivator.