Harper student Kirsten wins prestigious scholarship

The Scholarships were set up as a pilot programme for 2024 with the intention to develop young talent and lead positive change in agriculture, and final year BSc (Hons) Agriculture with Animal Science student Kirsten Henry was one of three recipients chosen.

Funded by the Elizabeth Creak Charitable Trust and the Thomas Henry Foundation, the scholarships were hotly contested.

Kirsten said: “It is a huge honour and very rewarding to be one of the first recipients of the scholarship."

Kirsten – who grew up on her family farm in Northern Ireland – was drawn to her course at Harper Adams by her passion for bovine genetics – specifically dairy.

She said: “This led me to successfully complete a placement with the world-leading provider of bovine genetics, Genus ABS. I had the opportunity to experience every concept of the business such as reproductive management solutions, genetic management systems, technical services, sales, reproductive technology, semen sorting, semen delivery and genomic sampling.

“I developed my skills further through team meetings, visiting customers and helping them to reach their fertility and breeding goals within their herd.

“As a placement student I had a management role overlooking the streams of ‘GENE Advance’, Genus’s genomic sampling service, and from this I developed many working relationships with customers and the genetic services team.”

Following her success during her placement year, Kirsten has now been offered a graduate job with Genus ABS in Northern Ireland which she is hoping to take up after she graduates from University this September.

She added: “Studying at Harper Adams has been a very rewarding and fulfilling experience, the past four years have been filled with valuable learning opportunities, a supportive teaching environment, and a vibrant campus community.

"The academic environment of Harper Adams fosters intellectual growth and encourages critical thinking, while the diverse student body enhances cultural understanding and collaboration through many extra-curriculars which I have been involved in as Secretary of Harper Ireland and Vice-Captain of Women’s rugby.

“Overall, my time here has been rewarding, inspiring, and has equipped me with the skills and knowledge needed for future success.”