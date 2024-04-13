Shropshire Star
Shropshire Farming Talk: Don’t delay ordering maize seed

Arable and livestock producers who’ve struggled to get crops in the ground should consider drilling maize – but they need to get their seed order in fast.

The continuous wet weather has impacted the drilling of winter and spring crops. Coupled with a shortage of spring cereal seed due to a tricky growing season, many farmers could be turning to maize as a suitable alternative.

However, growers considering maize should not delay in purchasing seed, as there could be a shortage in the market. “We know that autumn planting – particularly of cereals - is way down, and that a proportion of that has failed,” says Simon Pope, crop protection manager at Wynnstay.

“There’s also a real shortage of spring seed because of the wet harvest last year, with crops that didn’t yield as expected or didn’t make the grade,” he adds.

