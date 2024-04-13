Chance to buy south Shropshire woodland and pasture field with £30,000 guide price

Rowton Wood at Aston-On-Clun, near Craven Arms, which is owned by Richard Hughes, comprises 3.15 acres of mixed hardwoods and a 2.60-acre pasture field with natural water supplies on the southern boundary, adjacent to the larger View Wood.

The land is accessed via a right of way from the council maintained minor road known as Park Lane which runs from Craven Arms to Rowton and Shelderton.

Viewing is during reasonable daylight hours with a set of Halls sale particulars. The sale is being handled by Peter Willcock at Halls.

For more information, please contact Peter on 01743 450700.