Shropshire Farming Talk: Every member of the agricultural community matters

There are many different ways to offer support – the Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution believes that every member of the farming community matters and should never have to face adversity on their own.

We are grateful to all those who raise awareness of the charity, and by raising funds such as the £800 on the Quiz night at Hadnall, a successful Meet the Farmer held locally will enable £675 to be used to provide support for Shropshire people.

There will always be people and families who through no fault of their own get into difficulty because of illness, disability, accident, age, redundancy, bereavement, family breakdown.

Challenges faced in the last six months of extreme weather, with crops unable to be sown last autumn, and looking unlikely this Spring, with water logged fields.

Finding drier fields for sheep and new born lambs, and a number with ever declining fodder crops to feed cattle, is causing many problems.

A call to the free 24/7 confidential helpline on 0800 188 4444 to talk through concerns can help.

RABI can offer financial, practical and emotional support which will be suitable for the individual situation.

Shropshire committee is grateful to all who support the fund raising events organised throughout the year, and look forward to an interesting evening with Bill Harriman, specialist from BBC’s Antique Roadshow on April 19 at Dorrington Village Hall.

The NFU Chairman’s Lunch will be at Minsterley on Sunday, May 5. There are beautiful Open Gardens on June 2 at Tern Hill and June 9 at Eaton Mascott.

For further information on all events, contact Kate Jones 07876 492839 or email kate.jones@rabi.org.uk

After a break we are holding the Wales and Border Golf Day again at picturesque landscapes of Mile End Golf Club, Oswestry on Friday, June 28, a day filled with fun and friendship.

It will continue to support the work of RABI who received this letter: “We can never thank you enough for the empathy shown to us as we explained the dreadful sadness following the loss of pedigree cows, due to TB. It was the relief of talking to someone who understood.”

Christine Downes Member of Shropshire RABI Committee