Bids invited for blocks of South Shropshire arable and pasture land

Halls auctioneers are handling the sale of 43.77 acres at Rowton, Craven Arms and 19.24 acres at Broome, Aston-on-Clun on behalf of Sarah Evans, Philip Howells and Emma West.

Written offers must be received by Halls at the company’s head office at Bowmen Way, Battlefield, Shrewsbury either by post or email by 12 noon on Monday, May 6.

The land at Rowton, which has a guide price of £9,000 to £10,000 per acre, comprises arable and pasture land with excellent road access.

The land at Broome, Aston-on-Clun.

The land is well fenced and gated with minimal waste and weed growth, a metered water supply and a livestock handling pen with a concrete plinth next to the gateway in one of the fields.

With a guide price of £10,000 per acre, the land at Broome comprises two productive fields which are ideal grazing for cattle, sheep or horses. The land has good access, natural water supplies and a livestock pen on one of the fields.

Both blocks of land may be viewed during reasonable daylight hours with a set of Halls sale particulars.

The sale is being handled by Peter Willcock, who can be contacted on 01743 450700.