“Explosive” store cattle trade as family does the double at Bishops Castle

An entry of 275 top notch steers and heifers presented to a crowded ring of regular and new buyers.

Sponsored by the Farmers Guardian, the Bishops Castle & District Quality Cattle Association prize included a sale of show potential animals for the Andrew Edwards Cup.

Bowen & Bowen of Penthryn, Berriew completed a notable double by having the champion and first prize steer as well as the reserve champion and first prize heifer. The show was judged by Julian Roberts of Tilsop.

Overall, steers averaged 335p per kilo and £1,428 per head with highs of 492p/kg for a 305kg Limousin from the Bowen family and £1,950 for a 585kg Limousin from E. S. Lewis & Son, Old Hall, who had a super run of 40 cattle.

Overall, heifers averaged 322p/kg and £1,331/head to a maximum of 549p/kg for a 305kg Limousin, again from the Bowen family and £2,160 for a 490kg British Blue from S J. C. Morris & Son, Whitcott Evan.

Other leading steer prices were: Limousin cross: £1,950 per head for Messrs E. & S. Lewis & Son, Old Hall Farm and 491.80p/kg for Messrs Bowen & Bowen, Penthryn. Blonde cross: £1,000 per head and 246.90p/k for Messrs F. J. Owens & Co, Llettygynfach, Forden. British Blue cross: £1,800 per head for S.J.C. Morris & Sons, Whitcott Evan and 347.90p/kg for Messrs Fernyhough & Fernyhough, Aberbechan. Stabiliser: £1,390 per head and 269.90p/kg for Mr M. J. Davies, Choulton Farm. Hereford cross: £1,580 per head and 282.10p/kg for Messrs M. A. Hughes & Sons, Lower Lea Farm. Charolais cross: £1,510 per head and 314.60p/kg for NPTC Group, Fronlas Farm, Newtown.

Leading heifer prices: British Blue cross: £2,160 per head for Messrs S.J.C. Morris & Sons, Whitcott Evan and 478.80p/kg for Messrs M. & A. Powell, Drefor. Saler: £1,645 per head and 296.40p/kg for Messrs M. A. Hughes & Sons, Lower Lea Farm. Charolais cross: £1,190 per head and 290.20p/kg for Messrs W. I. Jones & Son, Cilcwm Fawr. Simmental cross: £1,400 per head and 292p/kg for Messrs A. K. & R. C. Tudor, Lower Heblands. Limousin cross: £1,920 per head for Messrs E. & S. Lewis & Son, Old Hall Farm and 549.20p/kg for Messrs Bowen & Bowen, Penthryn.

The next sale of store cattle at Bishops Castle Auction will be on Thursday, March 14.