Scheme to inspire future leaders in agriculture

Aimed at inspiring future leaders in agriculture, the programme provides an action-packed course of training, mentoring, support and guidance over three intense residential sessions, following the candidate selection day in April.

A group of up to 12 delegates will have the chance to make contacts with key industry figures and learn new leadership and communication skills to enhance their career and business aspirations.

Hannah Wright has recently completed the programme and describes the opportunity as an unforgettable experience.

“There isn’t one word that can describe the time I have shared with this special cohort,” she said.

“It’s been an incredible personal development journey that has broadened my knowledge and understanding of our agricultural industry both locally and internationally.

“The vast networks we have encountered have provided so much inspiration and motivation which has ignited more passion and belief within me for an optimistic future. A fascinating experience I’ll never forget.”

A fellow delegate of the 2023 cohort, Elen Williams encouraged others to apply for the programme.

“Take the opportunity with both hands and embrace the programme whole heartedly,” she said.

“You'll learn new perspectives, learn from each other as well as the brilliant speakers and learn a lot about yourself in the process too. I'm so glad I took the opportunity to meet the incredible individuals I have and would encourage anyone interested to get involved with this brilliant programme!”

This year, as part of the programme, delegates will have an opportunity to attend one of the most prestigious agricultural conferences in the world. The Commonwealth Agricultural Conference will be held alongside the Royal Highland Show in Scotland in June.

If successful, delegates will be given the opportunity to attend the conference and meet emerging leaders from across the Commonwealth countries.

The selection day will be held on April 10, when candidates will attend an introductory session at the Royal Welsh Showground.

The 2023-2024 RWAS Rural Leadership cohort at the Royal Welsh Show Awards Ceremony last summer.

Successful candidates will be invited to the Royal Welsh Show Awards Ceremony on Monday, July 22, when the RWAS will officially announce those selected for the 2024-2025 programme.

Delegates are expected to be fully committed to the programme and are required to attend each three residential sessions, taking place in May, June and October. On completion of the programme, delegates will be invited to the awards ceremony presentation to receive their certificate at the 2025 Royal Welsh Show.

The closing date for applications is 12 noon on Tuesday, March 26. Applications should be emailed to alison.harvey@ruraladvisor.co.uk