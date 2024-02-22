Own a stunning little bit of Shropshire in a scenic location - with guide price of £25,000

A plot of land on the Herefordshire border with Shropshire, close to Mortimer Forest, is now available.

Halls, the regional firm of estate agents, chartered surveyors, auctioneers and valuers, is offering just over half an acre of amenity pastureland at Killhorse Lane, north of the hamlet of Pipe Aston, near Ludlow.

The ring fenced land, which has a guide price of £25,000, is for sale by informal tender with a closing date of Friday, March 8.

There is a pull in off the road, a gated access, a natural water spring in the corner of the field, a roadside hedge has recently been laid and there are no Basic Payment Entitlements included in the sale.

Halls director Sarah Hulland, who manages the company’s Kidderminster office, said: “We anticipate a lot of interest in this amenity land which enjoys a very scenic location close to the Herefordshire border and Ludlow.

“With the Mortimer Forest and High Vinnalls hill nearby, this area is very popular with walkers and provides panoramic views in all directions.”

Viewing is during daylight hours with a set of the sales particulars from Halls.

For more information, contact Sarah Hulland on 01562 820880.