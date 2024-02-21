Wonderwool Wales set to attract visitors from around the world

Wonderwool Wales, which celebrates all that’s great about Welsh wool and natural fibres, will be held at the Royal Welsh Showground in Builth Wells on April 27 and 28.

“It promises to be another memorable Wonderwool Wales, with all 220 places for exhibitors sold out and another 10 on the waiting list,” said director Chrissie Menzies.

“A group of around 20 people will be jetting in from America and Canada with Rowan Tree Travel and one lady from Australia has arranged that her trip to see family coincides with our event. We are encouraging all visitors this year to make their own beanie or hat to engage our supporters and add a little bit of colour and fun."

Tickets for the 18th show, which traditionally attracts more than 6,000 visitors, can be purchased online in advance at wonderwoolwales.ticketsrv.co.uk

There will also be tickets for sale at the gate costing £12 per day or £22 for the weekend.

Young people aged 16 years and under have free admission.

One of the star attractions this year will be an engaging Flock2Flight display of static and flying wet felted and needle felted birds made by fibre artist Janna Turner and two friends, Alex Johnstone and Deborah Taylor Dyer.

Shepton Mallet based Janna, who runs Flocks2Felts, and Alex are no strangers to Wonderwool Wales. Janna was project lead and felting advisor and Alex contributed with others to a special, eight-metre long exhibition entitled Alice in Wonderwool in 2022.

The eye-catching, hand crafted interpretation of Alice in Wonderland installation featured an array of captivating characters, all crafted from felt and fibre.

This year’s event will see nine Woolschool afternoon workshops each day which has required the organisers to book extra space on the showground. Some of the Woolschools, which give visitors the chance to learn or perfect their skills with help from an expert, are already sold out. Book places online by the Wonderwool Wales website.

The workshops include an introduction to drop spindles with Marianne Larcombe and Jo Glenn and improving your spinning with a drop spindle with Freyalyn Close-Hainsworth.

Others are wet felted leaf brooch with Svetlana Lilley, drum carding with Jill Shepherd and Shibori resist techniques with Siân Lester. There is also an introduction to needle-woven tapestry with Joanna Helm.

Another popular feature, the Sheep Walk fashion show, will keep the audience entertained on both days.

New exhibitors include the Museum of Welsh Textiles from Knighton and Glamorgan Smallholders’ Great Glamorgan Sock Project, which involves members making a pair of socks from each sheep breed in the county.