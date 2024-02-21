Prestigious accolade for Powys farmer Sharon

This year’s Meurig Raymond Award – named after the NFU’s former President – has been presented to NFU Cymru Brecon and Radnor member, Sharon Hammond.

Sharon, who farms with her family at Llanyre near Llandrindod Wells, is a former NFU Cymru Brecon and Radnor County Chair.

Sharon said: “I am tremendously grateful to have received this award. My work for NFU Cymru is something I am extremely passionate about, but we are a team, and we all work together to support each other and to get the best outcomes we can for Welsh farming.

"The NFU is a family and one I am extremely proud to be a part of and I will continue to speak up on behalf of our wonderful industry.”

Sharon is a member of the NFU Cymru TB Focus Group and a member of the NFU Cymru Poultry Board and she has been exceptional in spreading the farm to fork message in schools, working well with teachers and all pupil age groups.

NFU Cymru Director John Mercer said: “Sharon has completely embraced NFU Cymru’s work, supported the staff, county officeholders and county members in an exceptional manner. She has always gone the extra mile to ensure members feel welcomed at meetings and will always ensure that their views are taken forward.

“She can always be called upon to speak on the union’s behalf, whether that be for media interviews, MS visits or on farmer panels. Her dedication to NFU Cymru and the effort she has put in to the wider role of a county officeholder has been exemplary and this recognition is thoroughly deserved.”

After suffering repeated bovine TB breakdowns Sharon joined the NFU Cymru TB Focus Group drawing from her own experiences and working with like-minded farmers to lobby Welsh Government, seeking to improve things for those suffering the devastating impact of bovine TB on their farm.

As a poultry producer, Sharon has been extremely polished when undertaking interviews on water quality issues on the River Ithon and the River Wye. She never shies away from putting over farmer’s views. She is a trusted voice and is undeterred from strong conflicting arguments. She has hosted environmental lobbyists on farm to explain the high animal welfare and environmental regulations of a large poultry unit.

NFU Cymru President Aled Jones said: “I’m absolutely delighted that Sharon has won this year’s Meurig Raymond Award after being nominated alongside four other fantastic members from across England and Wales.

“Her continued hard work, dedication and positivity has helped raise the profile of Welsh farmers and what they do, making her a very worthy winner of this year’s award.”