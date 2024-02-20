Sustainable Farming Scheme will be subject of March meeting

The meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 5 at 7.30pm at The Elephant and Castle Hotel, Newtown, SY16 2BQ.

Members will discuss their thoughts on the consultation to be included in the NFU Cymru response.

NFU Cymru Montgomeryshire County Chairman, Dafydd Parry-Jones said: “I know this has been said a few times over the past few years, but the next 12 months will be one of the most important years we will face as an industry.

"We all need to make our voices are heard and that we respond to this consultation, personally and collectively. This will shape the future of our

industry so please come along and have your say.”

Anyone wishing to attend the meeting is asked to register beforehand by contacting the NFU Cymru office on 01982 554200.