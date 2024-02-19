Farmers in mass go-slow protest to Welsh leader hopefuls over controversial policy

A huge line of tractors made their way along the Newtown Bypass before heading into the town, as part of the 'No farmers No food No future' protest.

They were looking to voice their opinions to Vaughan Gething and Jeremy Miles, who were at the Welsh Labour leadership hustings in Newtown on Sunday.

The pair are both looking for backing to replace Wales' First Minister, Mark Drakeford.

But they were greeted with a major protest from farmers, with many unhappy at Welsh Government plans for farmers to have to commit to planting 10 per cent of their land with trees, and earmarking another 10 per cent as wildlife habitat.

The proposals, included in the Sustainable Farming Scheme (SFS), would replace subsidies previously provided by the European Union due to Brexit.

But farmers have been unhappy at the prospect of losing land and the increased labour, paperwork and costs for an already strained occupation.

The protest, which saw around 100 tractors on a 'go slow' through Newtown, was the latest in an increasing number of protests from frustrated farmers across Wales.

A video on social media also showed ugly scenes as some of the protesters were confronted by police as they shouted at one of the candidates.

A police officer could be heard repeatedly shouting to 'stay back' as protesters followed the candidate, and warning that they were committing a breach of the peace before blocking them from following.

Neither candidate addressed the crowds before leaving.

Political opponent of the Welsh Government, Conservative MS for Montgomeryshire, Russell George, attended the protest and urged a rethink over the proposals.

He said: "The Welsh Government simply isn’t listening to farmers and rural communities and that is driving the frustration being felt.

"The key concerns that the farming community want the next First Minister to address are; support Farmers to eradicate TB, have a policy that protects food security and scrap the deeply flawed Sustainable Farming Scheme proposals, and bring forward a workable scheme.

"It is only a matter of time before farmers and rural communities are on the steps of the Senedd protesting, and I will stand with them. There is a simple message to the leadership hopefuls and that is, no farmers, no food.

"Those attending were disappointed that the candidates did not come out to speak to the hundreds of farmers waiting.

"It was encouraging that the police praised those that attended for cooperating and making their points peacefully.

"This issue cuts deep across the country and support from those not directly involved in farming was clear to see.”

Today, Mr Drakeford has addressed the protests in the Senedd, saying that change was unavoidable.

He said: "The bargain cannot be that the public puts its hand into the pocket to put millions of pounds, maybe £300m every year on the table, for farmers to just do whatever farmers think they would like to do with it."

Meanwhile, Lesley Griffiths, rural affairs minister, is meeting senior officials from Wales' two farming unions, the NFU and FAW, this afternoon.