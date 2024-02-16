Devon-born and raised Ivan and Rosemary Goff, who now live in supported accommodation in Much Wenlock, moved to Shropshire following the coronavirus pandemic to be closer to their son, Andrew, who lives near Shrewsbury.

Andrew has recorded a video interview with his parents about their recollections of their days as Young Farmers' Club (YFC) members.

Ivan, 96 and Rosemary, 90, are natives of the Culm Valley, near Tiverton. Ivan was invited to join Culm Valley YFC in 1946 and his wife followed suit a year later, at the age of 13.