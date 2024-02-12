Shropshire fruit and vegetable supplier business is in safe hands

Founded in 2014, the team at Handy Veg have been distributing fruit, vegetables, salad and produce from their warehouse at Morris Property’s Centurion Park in Shrewsbury for just under 10 years.

Lisa Sandford and Samantha Stubbs have now taken ownership of the business and lease of the 1,450 ft² unit.

A seamless transition in ownership has ensured that business operations continued without disruption, and the supply chain remains robust and efficient.

Co-owner Lisa said: “It's been fantastic, and we’ve really appreciated the support. Our customers have been reassured that they can expect the same dedication to freshness, reliability, and customer satisfaction that they’ve always known.”

Morris Property has owned and managed Centurion Park on Kendal Road since 2002. The site’s diverse mix of businesses includes trade counters, workshops and storage units for small to medium-sized businesses.