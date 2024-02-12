Greater support needed for British eggs and poultry, says Shropshire farming chief

The survey looked at the impact of the past two years on poultry production and farmers’ intentions over the next two years.

It found that 24 per cent of egg producers and 15 per cent of chicken meat producers were either unlikely or unsure if they would still be producing poultry beyond November 2025.

The main reason cited for this was insufficient returns which suggests businesses have not been profitable.

NFU poultry board chair James Mottershead – who farms near Bridgnorth – said the sector urgently needs support.

The survey also highlighted some of the key concerns for both sectors, including the risk of avian influenza.

On that subject, 94 per cent of egg producers and 92 per cent of chicken meat producers were fairly or very concerned.

Other concerns included the lack of fairness in the supply chain – 90 per cent of egg producers and 76 per cent of chicken meat producers were fairly or very concerned.

High energy prices – 92% of egg producers and 61% of chicken meat producers were fairly or very concerned – were also highlighted as well as being undercut by imports.

In order to better support the production of high quality British eggs and poultry meat, the NFU is calling for greater fairness in poultry supply chains, for poultry producers to be included in the Energy Intensive Industries scheme, and for a long-term strategy from government to be set ahead of any future outbreaks of avian influenza (AI).

NFU poultry board chair James Mottershead – who farms near Bridgnorth – said: “British eggs and poultry meat are staple parts of so many people’s diets, but the sector is under a huge amount of strain. Incredibly volatile production costs and the threat of avian influenza have put producers under extreme pressure.

“The sector urgently needs support, certainty and fairness applied across the supply chain if it is to remain strong in its production of quality, safe, nutritious and sustainably produced poultry meat and eggs which we know the vast majority of the British public rely on.

“That’s why the NFU is calling for change within poultry supply chains to ensure a fairer sharing of risk and reward, as outlined in our response to the government’s recent review of the egg supply chain.

“This survey has also highlighted the ongoing threat from avian influenza that poultry farmers and their flocks continue to face. While the number of outbreaks has been minimal this winter compared to previous years, the devastating impact the disease has on farming families is keenly felt across the sector.

"It is important not to take our eyes of the ball and we wait in anticipation for the government to publish the recommendations from the AI Vaccination Taskforce so that informed decisions can be made to protect the national flock.”