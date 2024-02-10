Shropshire Farming Talk: British dairy takes centre stage in Las Vegas

Recently, I was in Las Vegas to showcase world-class British cheese at an exclusive event we organised at the Foundation Rooms, Mandalay Bay Hotel.

This event coincided with the Winter Fancy Food Show, bringing together 16 exporters and more than 80 attendees.

The event, now in its second year, proved a success, attracting high-end buyers like hoteliers, retailers, chefs, and distributors.

Well-arranged cheese displays and tastings effectively emphasised the exceptional quality of British dairy.

The US is the UK’s second-largest dairy export market, with about £62.2m cheese and curd exported from January to November 2023.

Exports are up 30 per cent since 2020 and our analysis indicates significant opportunities over the next decade, especially with the rising levels of cheese consumption.

There are potential long-term opportunities in the US for the British dairy sector and AHDB is committed to work with the industry to capitalise on these prospects. We aim to make the British Cheese Night the go-to annual dairy showcase in the industry calendar for US buyers, helping British exporters gain a stronger foothold in the US market.

It is exciting to see the potential growth and success for British cheese in the international market.

In other news, our International Trade Development Director, Dr Phil Hadley, recently joined a discussion with the chair of the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (EFRA) committee, Sir Robert Goodwill MP, on AHDB’s Food and Farming podcast.

They explored how AHDB can contribute to the committee's scrutiny of topics such as the UK's agri-food trade policy.

You can catch up on the podcast and find more details about export opportunities for UK dairy in specific regions around the world, by visiting ahdb.org.uk

Lucy Randolph, Head of International Trade Development Dairy, AHDB