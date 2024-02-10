The meeting with Minister Griffiths will take place with NFU Cymru and the Farmers' Union of Wales amid growing concerns of farmers, not least over Sustainable Farming Scheme proposals which NFU Cymru President Aled Jones says is causing a 'deep sense of feeling and anguish'.

Mr Jones said: “I welcome the fact that the Minister recognises the serious concerns of farmers and as such has agreed to meet and look at ways to address these issues.

“Having travelled the length and breadth of Wales in the past week and met with thousands of members, it is clear that the current Sustainable Farming Scheme (SFS) consultation and the proposals laid out in it are causing a deep sense of anguish and concern as members contemplate the future scheme and the implications on their own individual business.

“The Minister has assured me this remains a genuine consultation and so I would urge anyone with an interest in Welsh farming to respond and let the Government know directly the strength of feeling that exists amongst our farming community.

“The current consultation which proposes that the Basic Payment Scheme will be fully phased out in 2029 with no long-term stability payment in its place within the SFS is set against the backdrop of a challenging time for Welsh farmers.

"Agricultural inputs are over a third higher than pre-covid times, water quality regulations have added a huge regulatory and cost burden on farming businesses and bovine TB continues to cause heartache to farming families.

“NFU Cymru will take the concerns of the industry directly to the Minister at our meeting, and will set out our key asks.”