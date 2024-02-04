Man handed massive court bill for chopping down trees without a licence

Hereford Magistrates Court was told that John Pudge Price, of Kingsland, near Leominster, felled growing timber without the authority of a licence issued by the appropriate forestry authority at Ryelands Farm, at Brimfield, near Ludlow, between February 14 and 21, 2022.

Price pleaded guilty to the offence which is contrary to section 17(1) of the Forestry Act 1967, the court heard on Wednesday.