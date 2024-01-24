Shropshire Farming Talk: 'Roots to Resilience' programme

In October, we unveiled the innovative systems-based Knowledge Exchange Programme, Roots to Resilience.

The system challenges farmers to stop thinking in black and white and unlock their full potential.

This approach recognises that agriculture is not just about individuals, crops or livestock but involves factors, relationships, and feedback that influence each other and the entire system.

We were thrilled to receive such a positive response to the programme.

Our workshop events sold out in just a few days and the feedback we received from the farmers that attended was everything we’d hoped for and more.

Feedback such as how farmers can become so used to thinking in a certain type of way but Roots to Resilience challenges the norm.

By stepping back and seeing the wider picture the workshop helps to come up with new ideas and approaches that will benefit the business moving forward.

The workshops equipped us at AHDB with greater insight into the topics that our levy payers want and need more help with. They were vital in forming the content these 2024 modules will deliver.

I’m excited to offer Roots to Resilience to all levy payers and to continue shining a light on the people within farming businesses.

The first of the upcoming Roots to Resilience modules will be ‘Change the goal, change the system – balancing food production and the ecosystem’.

You can get in touch with our regional managers to find out what’s going on in your area.

The aim of the module is to get farmers thinking about what they’re aiming for within their business, what’s driving them and what’s holding them back, asking ‘What can you practically do on your farm that will improve ecosystem function, whilst maintaining your desired level of production?’.

AHDB will then tap into the expertise and experience of 4 speakers to find the answers needed to take these businesses forward.

Backed by the extensive research experience of one of the event speakers, the world renown Jason Rowntree from Michigan State University, will showcase how ecological functioning and production can go hand in hand.

To read more about Roots to Resilience, sign up for events and follow the progress of farmers already benefitting from the programme, visit ahdb.org.uk/roots-to-resilience/ or follow AHDB Beef & Lamb on social media.

Samantha Charlton, AHDB Head of Engagement for Beef and Lamb