Deals worth £9m agreed for Shropshire farms and land as auctioneers need more to meet demand

The new year has also kicked off on a similar high note with the sale being agreed of 61.73 acres of land at Woodend Farm, Bagginswood, near Cleobury Mortimer which had a guide price of £615,000.

The four farms included Lower Wallop Farm, Wallop, near Westbury, which had a guide price £3.1m and White House Farm, Binweston, near Worthen which was on the market for £1.8m.

Sales were also agreed for Glyn Farm at Brooks, near Welshpool, which had a guide price of £1.75m and Overfields Farm, near Wem, with a guide price of £1.35m.

The sale of 134.39 acres of land at Hall Farm, Picklescott, near Church Stretton which was on the market for was £1.15m, was also negotiated.

Overfields Farm

The house and 5.7 acres of land and traditional barns are still for sale with Halls with a guide price of £675,000 and £349,000 respectively.

“It was a super way for Halls to end 2023 and to start the new year,” said Louise Preece, Halls’ head of rural professional services.

“However, we need more farms and land to meet the growing demand.

“We are optimistic about the farmland market for 2024 and hope the recent announcements by DEFRA, of increased support for agriculture, will result in increased confidence in the sector.

“We have seen a good level of interest in all our properties from a range of buyers and we have some exciting farm sales in the pipeline for 2024.”

White House Farm comprised a farmhouse, a range of traditional buildings with planning consent for conversion to two homes and a garage, two building plots with full planning permission for two homes and 101.94 acres of productive arable and grassland.

Lower Wallop Farm comprised 291.16 acres of arable, grassland and broadleaf woodland together with a five bedroomed, Grade II Listed farmhouse and a range of modern and traditional farm buildings.

Glyn Farm

Standing in an idyllic location, Glyn Farm comprised 131 acres of grassland and woodland, a four bedroomed, period farmhouse and a versatile range of modern and traditional farm buildings.

Overfields Farm comprised a four-bedroomed barn conversion, a successful DIY livery business, a range of timber stables and outdoor menage, modern livestock buildings and nearly 75 acres of level pastureland.

Halls kicks off its 2024 collective property auction schedule on February 23, with several lots already entered. Further auctions follow in April, July, September and November, with the auctioneers promising property and land to suit most buyers.

White House Farm

Enquiries about selling or buying farms or farmland should be directed to the rural agency and sales team, headed by chairman Allen Gittins, director James Evans and Louise Preece at Halls’ Battlefield head office in Shrewsbury.